America needs to return to studying ‘Charters of Freedom’
To the Editor:
The column headlined “America’s foundations are weakening” by Marc Thomas in the Nov. 3 edition of the Finger Lakes Times is an excellent analysis of the existential threat to our Republic.
I strongly agree corrective action should be taken by the people and our no longer hallowed halls of learning by instituting a truthful curriculum of American history. This new approach to the study of American history would begin with the Charters of Freedom: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights. These three founding documents set this Union on its course as a Constitutional Republic.
The Declaration (July 4, 1776) states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The second founding document, the Constitution (Sept. 17, 1787), created the Constitutional Republic, a unique and miraculous event in the history of governance. It begins by declaring, “We the people ....” It also specifies six goals: “form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common Defence, promote the General Welfare and secure the blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
The third document is the Bill of Rights (Dec. 15, 1791). The first of the 10 amendments guarantees five freedoms — religion, speech, press, assembly and petition.
This journey by our nation to “Form a perfect Union,” among other goals, begun over 200 years ago is not done yet, but only by staying true to the principles, to the course charted by our founding documents can this Constitutional Republic continue what has been a unique, even miraculous journey for this government of the people, by the people and for the people.
JOE FITZGERALD
Canandaigua