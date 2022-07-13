Anthony, Stanton among those opposed to abortion
To the Editor:
What is the real history of abortion in America?
As documented by today’s Feminists for Life (www.feministsforlife.org), America’s feminist foremothers — people like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who fought for women’s right to vote — were passionately opposed to abortion. They likened abortion’s destruction of the unborn child to slavery, since both treated human beings as property.
They would have been shocked to hear abortion described as “reproductive healthcare.”
Victoria Claflin Woodhull, the first woman to run for president (in 1872), held that “the rights of children, as individuals, begin while they are still the fetus.”
America’s first feminists led the effort to establish laws prohibiting abortion. By the early 1870s, every state outlawed abortion from conception.
By the end of the 1960s, however, abortion advocates insisted that to be the full equals of men, women needed abortion.
In that new cultural climate, the 1973 Supreme Court declared that the Constitution implied (without stating) a “right to an abortion” until birth, thereby wiping all state prohibitions off the books. Since then, 63 million preborn children have had their lives unjustly ended by abortion.
Thankfully, this June the Supreme Court reversed its tragic mistake with Roe v. Wade — and empowered the states to restore their long-standing tradition of providing legal protection for unborn babies (New York has a long way to go).
A national pro-life effort (see www.womendeservebetter.com) must also address the root causes that lead many women to abort. Those include poverty and an irresponsible sexual culture.
JUDY and TOM LICKONA
Cortland