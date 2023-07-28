An 11 a.m. meeting? Seneca Meadows doesn’t really care
To the Editor:
On Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., Seneca Meadows Landfill, owned by Waste Connections, a billion-dollar Texas company, is hosting a community meeting to discuss plans to more than double the size of the landfill and extend its operations for another 15 years.
11 a.m.! Come on Seneca Meadows! A community meeting smack dab in the middle of a workday? Pretty obvious they aren’t the least bit interested in our comments.
Anyone who knows Seneca Falls and the surrounding area is aware of Seneca Meadows. Many days the smell hits you before you ever see it. A pile of festering garbage taller than a 30-story building. Every day, another 6,000 tons of garbage arrives from throughout the Northeast and gets dumped into New York state’s largest landfill, right next door to our homes.
It poisons the air, water, and environment while destroying the beautiful landscape and negatively impacting the region’s economy — especially agriculture and tourism. Its presence keeps at bay new business and stifles the growth of those already here. It has forever altered how we celebrate our Finger Lakes’ rich heritage and reputation as a beautiful, serene destination.
If we hope to stop this madness, then landfilling operations must end in 2025 as planned.
Share my concerns? Then join us outside of the Seneca Falls Community Center Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m. to show Seneca Meadows that their Valley Infill project is pure “GARBAGE” and that we, the folks that care about our future and our beautiful region, will not go down without a fight.
STEVE CHURCHILL
Member
Seneca Falls Town Board