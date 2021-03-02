To the Editor:
What, Rep. Tom Reed, the COVID-19 pandemic is real? It actually is killing people? For almost a year, you and the other Trumpublicans have lied that it was a hoax. Even now, most of you still think that it is. And now you have the gall to go after someone who recognized the threat early and has actually been doing something to help?
Undercounting COVID deaths? Just recently, you and your Messiah were spouting the lie that liberals were overcounting the COVID toll.
In fact, you and most Republicans, nationally and locally, have resisted any preventative measures designed to help stop the spread. You are responsible for so many unnecessary deaths. Count them, Reed.
MIKE ELLIOTT
Romulus