An act of kindness for which this writer says thank you so much
To the Editor:
There is so much negativity in the media right now that I have to share this act of kindness.
A couple weeks ago, when we received the heavy snowfall of about 10 inches, someone randomly plowed our driveway. We have no way of thanking that person because we have no idea who it was. We live on Cayuga Street in Seneca Falls, and the state plows go by here multiple times to keep the street passable — but, in turn, it fills in the end of our drive. I also have to mention that our driveway is about 200 feet long, with a turnaround.
My husband really shouldn’t be out there with his snow blower in such conditions, and especially when it is so cold, but he tries to keep a clear path on the sidewalk and driveway. So, I can only say THANK YOU to the kind driver of the truck and his wing man. In the 16 years we have lived here, no one has ever voluntarily cleared the whole driveway for us, and for that, we are thankful.
I hope he knows how much we appreciate the gesture!
CAROL GIBBS
Seneca Falls