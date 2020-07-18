To the Editor:
Where are the SILENT MAJORITY? Are they being active but ignored by our biased national media?
I am a convert to the prolife movement. I graduated from college in 1968 and believed in “choice." BUT due to circumstances and reading “the other side," I slowly became a convert. If prolifers today did what different individuals and groups have done by destroying property and knocking down statues, we would have immediately been jailed. How many of you know that many prolifers have spent months in jails just for praying in areas (like the Supreme Court steps) or peaceful sit-ins at abortion clinics?
There are over 2,000 pregnancy care centers in the USA that run on their own taking NO government funds. They help to educate women on the facts of abortion. If women decide to carry their babies to term, these pregnancy centers help the women before and after delivery. Individual support is offered to them.
I wonder how many readers have ever watched an abortion and know that all those tiny baby parts must be put together after being torn apart and suctioned from its mother? If not, there are sites to educate on the abortion procedures. If one googles “abortion” followed by any of these names Dr. Bernard Nathanson, Dr. Anthony Levatino, Carol Everett, Star Parker, Dorothy Day, Abby Johnson, Dr. Alveda C. King, Linda Couri, Catherine Adair, Ruth Yorston, Sue Thayer, Dr. John Bruchalski, or Dr. Anthony Caruso, one will discover prochoice doctors or those who worked or had abortions who have converted to be prolife and have spoken out. Ironically you probably have never heard of them. Educate yourself!
We have an especially important election coming in November. To be honest I am not thrilled with either candidate. But, since I have been prolife for close to 50 years and have educated myself on both sides of the issue, I must admit that I am a one issue voter. Choice can be a wonderful thing. But when one human life is sacrificed for another, I need to side with those who are being taken advantage of plus those most vulnerable and helpless.
KATHY PETERS
Waterloo