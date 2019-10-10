To the Editor:
You recently had an article on making a difference with donations.
If I may, I would like to inform your readers of a free way to make a donation. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a way to help others is to go to www.thebreastcancersite.com every day and click on the "Click to Give" button. The advertisers pay per click to help provide mammograms to women in need.
Again, this is free to do, you can do it every day, and you don't even have to register.
Thank you,
JEREMY BUSCH
Geneva