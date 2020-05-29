An essential employee asks ‘What about us?’
To the Editor:
I am an essential employee. I never gave it much thought. I thought I was just lucky to still be employed. Over time, however, I’ve begun to have mixed feelings about the title.
I work in an “essential business.” I felt important at first. Like I was helping people. I felt good. Like it meant something for me to show up to work every day. Things have changed over the past month of this pandemic.
Things have changed at work. We have plastic shields along with hand sanitizer, gloves and masks that the public can’t seem to find. These things are sent to us so we can be hyper-vigilant and obsessively clean and wipe our surroundings and carts and baskets and counters and everything any employee might continually touch.
We wear masks to protect our customers, as well as gloves to make them feel better when we bag their products. We wash our hands and sanitize to the point of peeling skin and rashes. Yet they complain that we are not doing enough to keep them safe.
I ask what else we could possibly do? What about US, the people required to show up to work every day? The people that do everything asked of us to keep the customers safe? We are asked to abide by the laws and instructions set forth, yet when customers come in our stores we are not allowed to say anything if they don’t want to wear a mask or protect themselves. We are asked to risk our safety and health when there are people who don’t care about our well being. However, if we do not comply with the rules set forth we are disciplined and warned. What about US?
We weren’t asked to be essential. We became essential. Regardless of how positive or negative it may be. We didn’t ask for this. Don’t we deserve the same respect we try to give our customers? Why is it that they can call and complain that we don’t do enough when they are coming in to buy lottery tickets? Or a single soda, lawn ornaments, or candy? They don’t need it. They CHOOSE to come to our business. Then they complain that we aren’t doing enough to protect them?!
What about US? Every morning on my way to work I suffer an anxiety attack knowing I’m going to a place where I take all precautions but anyone walking through our door might not. And that’s all it takes. I’m left wondering when do I stop thinking about others and worry about myself? When does my self worth outshine my job and serving others? What about US?
JESSICA SHAPPEE
Seneca Falls