Annoyed about all aspects of Penn Yan project
To the Editor:
Thanks to the Finger Lakes Times, the residents of the Court Street area were informed of an ongoing project proposed by the Keuka Housing Council and FLACRA to erect a 72-unit, multi-use housing development at the end of Court Street, after extending and annexing property from the town of Jerusalem into the village of Penn Yan. Apparently, this process has been ongoing for over two years, and all of the agencies involved in this process have FAILED to notify and /or include the people in this area that would be affected most adversely.
A portion of this complex will be used for drug and alcohol rehabilitation services. It will be adjacent to the Lake View Cemetery (a final resting place for former residents and their families) and the residents of Northview Drive. It falls less than 300 feet from school property, which violates the “Drug Free Zone” enacted by the federal government, as well as many state and local governments, of a 1,000-foot buffer in any direction from the boundaries of any school-owned property.
To accommodate this complex, the water and sanitary sewer infrastructure will have to be upgraded and could come at a huge cost to the village of Penn Yan taxpayers and rate payers, not only monetarily, but with the total devastation to the street and landscape of a nice, quiet, well-maintained neighborhood. It will disrupt traffic function in the Court Street, Burns Terrace, Keuka Street, Rosewood Drive, and Glencoe Avenue areas. There will be a higher safety concern involving students and pedestrians due to the large amount of construction traffic and residential traffic after completion in the area because of the “single” access point to the property. Court Street is not structured to handle large, overweight vehicles for a prolonged duration; therefore, it would have to be rebuilt at another expense for the taxpayers and rate payers of the village.
At the end of the day, with all things considered, would you buy a home in this area knowing where this project is headed? Most likely not. Therefore, I see a loss of property values for the residents in this area.
I believe that this issue involves not only the Court Street area residents, but in the long run village residents as a whole.
The village of Penn Yan has been listed in the top 100 towns or villages to live. This area is a tourist and retirement destination. Let’s try to keep the hometown spirit alive.
My wife and I moved to Court Street in 1990 because of LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Our goal was to spend the rest of our time in this nice, quiet, friendly, well-maintained neighborhood. Now, we have to deal with this.
Not cool.
Annoyed,
DON and KRISTA RAPALEE
Penn Yan