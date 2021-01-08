Editor:
I just read Don Niles' letter (Dec. 23) berating previous letter writer Ben Guthrie for wanting to verify what we hear.
Apparently Mr. Niles is satisfied that there was voter fraud in the past election simply because Donald Trump said there was. I guess he believes that all voting machines were tampered with, that all Republican poll watchers were in on the fraud, the Republican attorneys general of several states were in on the fraud, the person in charge of oversight for election integrity was in on the fraud, William Barr (one of Trump's most loyal supporters) was in on the fraud, and every lower court, appellate court and even the Supreme Court was in on the fraud.
The only case of fraud I've heard so far involves a man in Georgia who used his dead mother's name to vote twice for Trump.
So, please, Mr. Niles, provide solid proof of fraud. Verify.
As to his nonsense about Hunter Biden, a Republican-led committee investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter. This was also supported by William Barr. So again, Mr. Niles, please verify your proof of your allegations.
Isn't it ironic that the man who attacked someone for wanting to verify reports of what we see and hear offered absolutely no verification of his own accusations?
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps