Biden sign upsetting

To the Editor:

I was very pleased with the Letter to the Editor from Phelps resident Steve Duprey (Times, Oct. 29) on the “F**K BIDEN” banner hanging over the porch roof at the corner of Main and Franklin streets in Phelps.

I have lived in Phelps all my life and was the judge here for 32 years. I have never seen such a letdown for our community! The thought of our children going by, as well as the people on Main Street traveling through from here and out of town seeing this.

I know about the First Amendment, and if this is their “free speech,” they need help! Thank you again, Steve Duprey, for your letter.

GARY G. FISHER

Phelps

