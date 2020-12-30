Another reason — or 43,809 of them — why Electoral College is flawed
To the Editor:
After the Finger Lakes Times printed my November Letter to the Editor about the effect of the Electoral College (“Election results show that Electoral College needs to go”), I came across an even more shocking example of what it could cause.
Joe Biden won by a big margin on Nov. 3 — over 6 million votes nationwide. But did he really?
Actually, he only won in the Electoral College because of a small number of popular votes in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin!
Donald Trump would have been reelected by a total switch of a mere 43,809 votes in these three states!
Specifically, a switch of 10,457 votes in Arizona, 12,670 in Georgia, and 20,682 in Wisconsin — according to a Dec. 2 story on the NPR website — would have shifted 37 electoral votes to Trump and created a 269-269 tie in the Electoral College! Trump would then be reelected because the U.S. House of Representatives picks presidents in this situation on a one-state-one-vote basis (per the Constitution). And the Republicans control more states in the House even though the Dems have more House members overall.
Therefore, each of these 43,809 votes in 2020 was over 250-times more important than the other 6 million or so votes cast outside Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin that made up the winning popular vote margin!
Can you even imagine the uproar in this country if that had happened and Trump had been reelected by that method after losing the popular vote by over 6 million votes? I shudder to think about it. A disaster was averted — this time.
You can help get rid of the Electoral College by going to NationalPopularVote.com. Its mailing address is: National Popular Vote, Box 1441, Los Altos, CA 94023
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo