Another reason to quit vaping, e-cigs
To the Editor:
The harmful effects of e-cigarettes are not just limited to the impact of inhaling something into the lungs. E-cigarettes can explode, causing injury.
A 2016 FEMA report details the dangers of explosions, which happen because the lithium battery-operated vape devices overheat. The FEMA report named 195 cases of explosions and fires from 2009-16. Of those, 133 caused acute injuries.
Also, the Journal of Tobacco Control reports that vape burns and explosions caused 2,035 emergency room visits from 2015-17.
These vape device accidents can cause fractures of the face and mouth. Severe complications can include disfigurement, broken teeth, airway obstruction, fungal infections, inadequate healing, and even malnutrition. Treating fractures of the face and mouth is often painful, expensive, and requires multiple visits to dental specialties. To avoid this, stay safe and don’t vape!
If you’re considering quitting smoking or vaping, contact your doctor and the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 866-697-8487 or nysmokefree.com.
ANJUM RAHMAN BDS, MPH
Dental PH Resident
Eastman Institute
for Oral Health
University of Rochester