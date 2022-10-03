Letter writer way off the mark about SLG
To the Editor:
Letter writer Sandy Farnsworth recently (Times, Sept. 15) attempted to slam Seneca Lake Guardian in a classic “but what about-ism” move. What she really accomplished, however, was a clear demonstration of her ignorance of the various environmental group’s roles, and her fear that her beloved landfill might finally get shut down.
There are robust endeavors in place to tackle the issue of HABs by SLPWA, SWIO and the DEC, and duplicating these efforts wouldn’t be helpful. While SLG supports these efforts, we fulfill a different role by going after the big polluters — and winning. That’s what Sandy is afraid of, as we set our sights on closing Seneca Meadows Inc. in 2025, as was originally intended.
PFAS — or per- and polyflouroalkyl substances — are emerging contaminants that have been linked to health problems, including cancer. At its current size, SMI produces 75 million gallons annually of PFAS-laden leachate, two-thirds of which gets trucked across New York to Buffalo, Chittenango, Steuben County, and New Jersey.
The noxious odors can be smelled from miles away. The landfill hurts our thriving tourism industry and prevents more sustainable employers from recruiting new hires. The largest landfill in New York will leave a legacy of air and water pollution for generations after it closes; we don’t need to expand it and continue poisoning the people of New York any longer, and SLG will do everything in its power to be sure it closes — no matter how much shade Sandy or anyone else tries to throw our way.
Thank you.
YVONNE TAYLOR
Co-founder and vice President, Gas Free Seneca