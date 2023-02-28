Anti-tobacco measures in budget are of vital importance
To the Editor:
Gov. Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget includes critical tobacco control policies that, if passed, will reduce youth tobacco initiation rates and lower adult smoking rates, thus ensuring a tobacco-free generation. The elimination of flavored tobacco products from retail shelves is common-sense action that will greatly improve the health of New Yorkers who continue to use tobacco products.
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in New York. Every year, approximately 4,300 New Yorkers younger than 18 become daily smokers, with 80% of young smokers choosing to start with a flavored tobacco product. Flavored products, including menthol, are enticing to young smokers and make it more difficult for smokers to quit once they are addicted to nicotine. In addition, menthol tobacco products have been disproportionately marketed to Black communities for decades. By pushing menthol products directly into these communities, the tobacco industry has profited from the creation of generations of long-term nicotine addiction and devastating health consequences.
Now is the time to take action against Big Tobacco’s shrewd and manipulative marketing tactics. I urge the state Legislature to pass the proposed budget protecting young New Yorkers from tobacco related death and disease.
MAUREEN KENNEY
Division Director, Rochester
American Lung Association