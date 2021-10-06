Anti-vax writer not only misleading, but way off base
To the Editor:
The letter from Joy E. Schank of Himrod (Times, Sept. 30) needs a prompt and through response.
First of all, I wish the FLT had sufficient staff to fact-check all letters to the editor, including this one. This might screen out letters which deliberately, or through ignorance and inadequate research, get published and mislead others.
In Ms. Schank’s letter she cites several lengthy links to support her position as an “anti-vaxxer.” I followed her cited links and others and can accurately report the following.
Her first point about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are fiction. These treatments have been carefully evaluated by many studies and are of no significant proven value in controlled studies — and, in fact, are dangerous for many who have tried these medicines.
At best these substances could be further studied.
The FDA has revoked earlier Emergency Use Authorization for Hydroxychloroquine.
Reference: https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/info/ppih/if-ppih-covid-19-sag-ivermectin-in-treatment-and-prevention-rapid-review.pdf.
But the most serious of her errors is her references to discredited sources, especially Dr. Peter McCullough, who has been censured and had lawsuits filed against him by his former medical institute, Baylor Healthcare System of Texas. She cites him making two of her misleading claims, the high number of deaths and adverse reactions. She also fails to understand how VAERS system works. The numbers do not necessarily correlate to the Covid vaccine alone.
And, the so called “Leaky Vaccine Theory” is not applicable to the Covid-19 vaccine since it is a mRNA vaccine.
Reference: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andreamorris/2021/08/08/joe-rogan-is-getting-this-completely-wrong-says-the-scientist-who-conducted-the-vaccine-study/?sh=3fb0e44d7bd1.
The reference to fertility also is an exaggeration and in error. From the British Medical Journal: “A link is plausible and should be investigated. Although reported changes to the menstrual cycle after vaccination are short lived, robust research into this possible adverse reaction remains critical to the overall success of the vaccination programme.”
Reference: BMJ 2021; 374 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n2211 (published 16 September 2021).
Her argument: “ … my body, my choice” fails to take into consideration the consequences to others: family, friend, coworkers. Where is her consideration for others?
The Vatican issued a statement late last year deeming the Covid vaccines “morally acceptable,” and Pope Francis this month urged his followers to get vaccinated for Covid, saying in a prepared statement: “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.
This is NOT about suppression of information. It is about accuracy and diligence in perusing information.
J. PETER GREGOIRE, MD
Romulus