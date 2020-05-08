Apparently, Trump doesn’t lose supporters no matter what he says or does
To the Editor:
COVID-19 was going to hit America whether Donald Trump was president or not. But he gave it a big head start by dilly-dallying around for several months. He thought it would make him look bad. It might have made him look a little bad then; now it is making him look a lot bad.
During a Feb. 28 campaign rally attended by thousands in South Carolina, President Trump likened the Democrats’ criticism of his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying “This is their new hoax.” During the speech he also seemed to downplay the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu. His thousands of cult-like supporters then cheered him like he was the second coming of our savior.
Two weeks later on March 13, Trump declared COVID-19 a National Emergency! Did this total turnaround in such short order lose him any supporters? Apparently not.
Have you heard about Thursday Trump vs. Tuesday Trump? On Thursday he says the exact opposite of whatever he said on Tuesday. He does this on a weekly basis contributing to his 18,000 lies. Does this ever lose him any supporters? Apparently not.
In 2016 when campaigning, draft dodger Trump said Republican Sen. John McCain was not a war hero even though McCain spent five years being tortured in a prison of war camp! Did this cost Trump any supporters? Apparently not.
In 2016, an Access Hollywood tape was released where you heard Trump’s voice admitting he sexually assaulted numerous women. Did that cost him any supporters? Apparently not.
On Feb. 26, Trump said U.S. coronavirus deaths would soon be “down close to zero.” Later, he said if it’s 100,000 to 240,000 deaths (more than in all wars since 1945) he’s done “a very good job.” No, it will show he’s a miserable failure because this was the most foreseeable catastrophe in U.S. history.
Max Boot is a conservative columnist who recently concluded Trump was the worst president ever, not just the worst in our lifetime as he had said earlier.
I try to remain hopeful that America will survive both COVID-19 and Trump as the world’s greatest democracy, but I remain skeptical.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo