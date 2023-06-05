Applauding the work at landfill
To the Editor:
Most residents in Seneca Falls don’t recognize the myths being put forth by the outsiders attempting to scare us into thinking the essential work being done at the landfill is some big, bad monster.
We know that the landfill is protective of the environment and the essential workers go above and beyond the regulations. I would think that with all the myths they keep putting forth, and for some peculiar reason keep getting printed, that our local journalists would want to expose these myths and get to the facts of the matter. How about this for a headline: MYTHS EXPOSED.
A small, vocal minority of mostly outsiders oppose the essential landfill operation. They have formed their opposition without taking the time to educate themselves on Seneca Meadows’ environmental record, or the millions of dollars of investments in the nation-leading, cutting-edge technology that keeps our neighbors safe while providing millions of dollars to Seneca Falls and Waterloo’s town budgets to reduce the tax burden.
They try to make the landfill out to be a faceless corporation. That could not be further from the truth. Most of the hard-working women and men working at the landfill are local residents. Most of them are up before the sun doing unglamorous work on behalf of mother Earth and on behalf of you. Many of the mom-and-pop businesses that rely on the business from the landfill operation are local small businesses. They are our neighbors, coaches and friends. Their kids go to school with everyone else’s. Perhaps a thank you is in order?
To all the women and men doing the essential work in and around the landfill operation: THANK YOU!
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls