To the Editor:
All our counties should become constitutional sanctuaries and follow in the footsteps of Cattaraugus County. This county courageously declared itself a county where the Constitution would be upheld for its citizens.
The legislature stated in part:
“The goal of the Cattaraugus County Government is to support and respect the Constitution of the United States of America and its amendments, and to provide essential services financed most economically to its citizens. Also, it is to establish an environment in which the citizens of Cattaraugus County can pursue life, liberty, and happiness unencumbered by excessive and oppressive governmental mandates and intrusions into their day-to-day lives. The goal of the government of this County is to uphold the freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights. The County Legislature recognizes that governments in the United States of America — at all levels — are to be restrained and limited and that the power of government resides in the people. The Legislators believe in the rule of law, equality before the law, due process, private property protections, and the rights of citizens to pursue their livelihoods without excessive governmental oversight … ”
There has been significant overreach by both the state and federal government on our local governments and way of life. Lockdowns destroyed small businesses, while many chain stores flourished. Mask and vaccine mandates are also ruining our communities. Vaccine “papers” are reminiscent of the Holocaust. Remember, the vaccine hasn’t been out a year. Nobody knows the long-term side effects. Medicine is touted as safe until it’s not.
We are rapidly sliding into socialism with questionable election results. Even Eric Adams, the NYC mayoral candidate, questioned results. Information is being suppressed along with free speech. We have no southern border. Approximately 2 million illegal immigrants have entered our country this year alone — those are the ones we know about. Our tax dollars are feeding, clothing, housing and providing healthcare to them. New York set aside $2.1 billion for them, not for New York citizens. What if 10,000 arrive in each of our counties by December?
We are a generous nation, but now we are struggling ourselves. At this time, we cannot save the world, but we can start saving New York. State and federal officials are not upholding the constitution. Let’s join Cattaraugus County as a constitutional county and save us, our children, then the world.
JOY E. SCHANK
Lieutenant Colonel (retired)
Himrod