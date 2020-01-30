To the Editor:
Army veteran Rodney Dutton of Canandaigua needs a kidney due to agent orange exposure during his 24 months of duty in Vietnam. A member of Vietnam Veterans of America, VFW and the American Legion, Rod is currently Adjutant of Disabled Veterans of America Chapter 4 and has been president of Lions Club. This good man also served 11 years as a volunteer fireman in Hopewell among his many community services over the years.
For more information contact kidneyconnection.org or Rod's special Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HelpRodFindNewKidney.
DARYL DENNING
Corning