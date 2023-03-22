To the Editor:
The number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease continues to grow. An estimated 6.7 million Americans in this age group are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, according to the newly released "2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures" report. In New York, 410,000 people over 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to increase to 460,000 within the next two years.
With fewer than 570 geriatricians practicing statewide, it is anticipated that 44% more specialists will be needed by 2050. Roughly 39% more direct-care workers will be needed if the expected increase is realized.
These numbers are staggering and hard to fathom. But what do they mean?
They mean that the shortage of dementia care specialists will be a barrier to a timely diagnosis; and a lack of diagnosis will translate to a delay in treatment and supportive services. They also mean that with more than half of primary-care physicians caring for patients living with Alzheimer’s there won’t be enough dementia care specialists to meet demands.
Direct-care workers play a vital role in caring for people living with Alzheimer’s in private homes, skilled nursing homes, and elsewhere. Nationwide, an additional 1.2 million direct-care workers will need to be recruited by 2030.
The report shows that the long-term-care field is already struggling to fill direct-care vacancies. Turnover rates are high in this workforce — estimated at 64% annually for those providing home care and 99% for nursing assistants within nursing homes.
The Alzheimer’s Association is advocating for public-policy reforms that will stabilize the direct-care workforce. Low wages lead to turnover and understaffing. Fortunately, many organizations in our community have raised the minimum wage for direct-care workers to stem turnover, but it is not enough.
Given the enormous impact Alzheimer’s has on individuals living with the disease, their families and our nation as a whole, it must remain a public-health priority. It is imperative that the federal government renew its commitment in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
Much progress has been made over the last decade, but updated legislation is critically needed for people living with Alzheimer’s and those who care about them.
There is a role for all Americans to play in supporting public policy efforts aimed at enhancing care and support services for people living with dementia and in the call to bolster funding for research that will one day lead to a cure
TERESA GALBIER
Executive director, Alzheimer's Association
Rochester Finger Lakes Chapter