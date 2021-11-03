As Italian Americans, we can do better than Columbus
To the Editor:
In his FLT “Voice of D’Amocracy” columns, David D’Amico makes the error of being the final word on “the facts” of whatever he’s opining about. For instance, in his most recent column (Times, Oct. 25), he’s trying to wrap his head around the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proposal before Geneva City Council that would combine celebrations of Italian American culture on Columbus Day with native cultures.
First, the facts.
D’Amico states: “Why should we not be allowed to celebrate the bravery of a pioneer whose determination to cross an ocean and find a new land … ” Stop. Correction.
Fact: Columbus was searching for a new route to the East Indies. The lost sailor tripped over tropical islands and came upon the closest thing to paradise any European would ever realize.
Opinion: He and those that followed were blinded by greed and religious fervor.
Fact: Until his dying day, Columbus believed he had reached the East Indies.
To celebrate being Italian, we can do better. In 1934, FDR threw us a bone. Instead, I’d choose Dr. Maria Montessori, physician and educator. Or Fiorello LaGuardia, mayor of New York City from 1934-45 who read the funnies on the radio during the Great Depression.
Yes, Mr. D’Amico, “some terrible things happened (to native peoples) after Columbus arrived.” Columbus’ journal clearly states his intention to enslave the natives. The generational trauma continues to the present day, with the dispossession of land and the discovery of the graves of Indian children at boarding schools operated by Christian churches.
Today, we have the ability to access and analyze documents and records that only a generation ago were limited to scholars. We can all be better students of history. Many of us want stories that give meaning to our lives and a connection to the struggles and sacrifices of our ancestors.
Facts about Italian migrations: Most Italian migrants went to Argentina seeking a better life. The United States ranks seventh as a choice for Italian economic refugees.
Facts: Thirteen states and over 100 municipalities do not celebrate Columbus Day. One reason was the anti-immigrant and anti-Catholic sentiment among many Americans.
Mr. D’Amico ought to understand that no one has a monopoly on the truth. Some facts are fabricated. Many remain hidden and out of reach, only to be revealed later.
I celebrate sharing the best that Italians have to offer our country. Did I hear pizza!? I celebrate days with all who make this land a better place to live and raise our children.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken
First-generation American
of Italian descent