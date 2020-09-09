To the Editor:
A big fan of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I did a book report on him while attending FLCC back in the '70s. Just one of his many famous quotes is: “Normal fear protects us; abnormal fear paralyses us. Normal fear motivates us to improve our individual and collective welfare; abnormal fear constantly poisons and distorts our inner lives. Our problem is not to be rid of fear but, rather to harness and master it.”
While at a stoplight in Geneva this summer I noticed a young couple, probably in their 20s, walking outside by the library, hand in hand, both wearing face masks. I could not resist. I rolled down the window and shouted at them: “Hey, you know you don’t have to wear face masks outside.” The lady took her face mask off immediately, the guy shouted back at me: “I don’t trust anybody” and left his on. I have seen many people actually driving cars by themselves wearing a mask.
I think this is an example of the abnormal fear that constantly poisons and distorts our lives as described by Dr. King. Of course, many would totally disagree with me. Therein lies the problem.
A recent headline in the Finger Lakes Times — “Seneca County stays course” — compelled me to write this letter. Another headline said because of the shutdown of businesses the “Seneca County budget deficit could reach $6.2M.” At the same time the Seneca County Health Dept in an Aug. 27 update says that since the COVID-19 began in March, out of approximately 35,000 Seneca County citizens there had been only 79 confirmed cases and three total deaths, just a tiny fraction of the total population. In view of these facts, are we and our local government allowing an abnormal fear to poison and distort our lives?
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls