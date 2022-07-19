Assemblyman oblivious to climate crisis
To the Editor:
Area residents have received a fancy but misleading — and dangerous — mail flyer from Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, drumming up support for legislation he is co-sponsoring requiring a “full cost-benefit analysis” of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed by the NY State Assembly in 2019. This act mandates that New York state reach zero-emission power generation by 2050.
He apparently believes that the costs to the consumer will outweigh the benefits. He is wrong on at least two counts.
First, although in early stages of the Protection Act, increased costs may be incurred, in the long run our energy costs will go down and stay down. Solar and wind power already are cheaper than fossil fuels.
Second, he clearly does not know, or refuses to believe, the apocalyptic cost that runaway global warming could create — the literal destruction of the world as we know it. Many people believe that global warming is a scientific fact, and that it is caused by the burning of fossil fuels. But they have somewhere in the backs of their minds the notion that when the temperatures and sea levels rise to really civilization destroying levels, we will be forced to do something about it. The problem is, then it may be too late. There is a tipping point, when the effects of global warming will be self perpetuating and beyond our control. A common example of this effect is the screech that is produced when a microphone gets in front of the loudspeakers and creates positive feed-back — sound in the microphone is amplified in the speakers, the output of which travels back to the microphone for further amplification, etc., etc. The system simply careens out of control.
So, what cost will Mr. Gallahan assign to the end of the world as we know it, or the millions of deaths (flora, fauna and humans) caused by famine, heatstroke, respiratory failure, flooding, mudslides, and the wars which will be fought over dwindling resources, both here and around the world?
The science is solid. As early as 1896, the Swedish scientist who created the field of physical chemistry, Svante Arrhenius, calculated the temperature increase which would be caused by a doubling of the earth’s atmospheric carbon dioxide, and was not very far off from scientific calculations today, which are greatly improved by thousands of high tech detectors in the atmosphere and oceans around the world, and high speed computers.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva