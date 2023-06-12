Assessment does not equal higher taxes
To the Editor:
There is often confusion about how New York’s property tax system works, and Pete Mitchell’s May 26 column didn’t help.
Although the assessed value of your property is an important factor in arriving at your tax bill, the tax rate established by the taxing authority controls how much the bill will be.
For example, the school district determines how much money is needed to operate the schools, and, after taking into account state aid and other income, determines how much of this sum must be raised by property taxes. If assessments are stagnant, and the cost of operating the schools increases, the tax rate has to increase to raise the needed sum. If property assessments rise significantly, and the amount needed to fund the schools does not rise at the same rate, the school district will be able to raise the needed sum at a lower tax rate; the resulting bill may increase, but not at the rate the assessment increased.
You can’t tell from your property assessment what your tax bill will be. Our area has experienced a significant rise in property values, and the job of an assessor is to keep pace with the market by doing a revaluation of property at regular intervals. It’s a difficult job.
I think raising revenue to fund government services by taxes on property, as opposed to income or sales, is the problem, but that’s the hand we have to play at this time.
MARK VENUTI
Geneva Town Supervisor