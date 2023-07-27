Assessments do matter
To the Editor:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, town of Geneva Supervisor Mark Venuti accurately points out that budgets and tax levies (municipal and school district) are primary factors in determining a property owner’s tax bill. However, property assessments are definitely another factor. Were that not so, the Lake House luxury resort in Canandaigua would not have been so pleased to receive a 10-year fixed assessment (a scandalously low one, at that) from the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency.
To illustrate, let’s look at the school tax levy as a big pie. Each property owner’s tax payment is one small slice of the pie. The size of the respective slice varies with the owner’s property assessment. If Jones’ assessment is $200,000 and Smith’s is $100,000, Jones’s slice (his school tax) will be twice as big as Smith’s.
If both Jones and Smith receive a 13% increase in their assessments, the size of their slices will increase (almost always) or decrease (seldom) proportionately. However, if Jones’ assessment is raised by 20% and Smith’s by 10%, disproportion sets in. Jones’s slice grows by twice as much as Smith’s. The disproportion is driven solely by the assessment process, NOT by any change in either party’s ability to pay or by any change in services received. And, it takes effect regardless of budgets and tax levies.
Assessments matter.
Heaven forbid that Jones should make a $20,000 improvement on his property. For that sin, Jones is rewarded by a slightly larger crust on his slice of the pie. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get to eat the larger portion. Rather, he gets to pay a little extra for it. His improvements garner him no increased services. And, he may actually be less well off financially. Nevertheless, he owes the school district more money.
Assessments matter.
Assessments aside, both Jones and Smith have the dubious honor of subsidizing the tax breaks awarded to favored clients by local IDAs. They also can take enormous pride in being allowed to pick up the tab for the astonishingly high percentage of property value that is tax exempt. While these beneficiaries receive much the same public services as Jones and Smith, they are denied full — in many cases any — participation in the pie paying process, which hardly seems fair (take that as you will).
In the end, Supervisor Venuti concludes that the property tax, as currently used and abused, is not a very sensible way to fund municipal services and public education. Most property owners, as well as I, will agree with that assessment.
JOE NACCA
Canandaigua