Attacks on school board president are not fair
To the Editor:
Our children have been in the Geneva City School District for several years. While we are concerned about the district’s challenges, we are also saddened by the ad hominem attacks on Stephanie Annear, the current Geneva school board president.
She was not president when Superintendent Garcia was hired, nor when her contract was extended. She was president, however, when Dr. Garcia was placed on administrative leave. Moreover, the president’s voice is but one of many on the school board, and the problems this district faces are not new. It beggars logic to lay the blame for all the district’s problems at her feet.
Ms. Bailey’s letter (Times, Nov. 6) did just that. While we appreciate her perspective as a parent, resident, and former board member, we are puzzled by her mischaracterization of Annear’s power, and disheartened by her letter’s ending. It is one thing to call for someone’s resignation from a leadership position. It is entirely another to tell her “she is no longer welcome here.”
We disagree. We need to welcome each other here. Like Annear and her family, many of us have put down roots in Geneva, grown to love this city, dedicated time and energy to supporting the school and other institutions, and watched our children thrive. The last two years have been challenging for school boards, teachers, parents, and students around the country. Surely, as Geneva parents, neighbors, colleagues, and friends who share similar hopes for our children’s education, we can do better.
DARRIN MAGEE
and BETH KINNE
Geneva