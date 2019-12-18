To the Editor:
After seeing it for the first time, my wife said, "What a treasure Geneva has in the Smith Opera House!" Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church bought everybody tickets to see The Blind Boys of Alabama. Yes, at a time when con men are fleecing their flocks for bigger jets, mansions, and estates, Pastor Golden is instead generously blessing us with Smith tickets. Who'd be fool enough to be an atheist? I've got ears.
Our choir director organized the tickets, but his motives weren't as altruistic. I can't blame him. Brother Richmond is losing a member whose voice will truly be missed. She can sing you into stiff-arming the devil and cake-walking to salvation. When Wonda said she was moving to Georgia, every soul but the pastor joined Brother Richmond in weeping wailing and gnashing of teeth. God and the government have called her there to counsel veterans. A rationalizer could have pointed out at least one wayward soul right here with one foot in the fire, but Rev. Golden believes you should do what the spirit say do.
Consequently, Brother Richmond was auditioning the Blind Boys of Alabama for his choir. The five-time Grammy Award winners were good but not up to Mount Olive standards, and they could never replace our Wonda. Come hear our choir on Martin Luther King Day at Geneva's "treasure," the Smith Opera House.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua