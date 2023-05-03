To the Editor:
I read Jackie Augustine’s latest column headlined “Pie in the sky” in the Finger Lakes Times. I found it to be confusing and misleading.
Ms. Augustine wrote:
“Yet, in Geneva we see that several candidates, after being rejected by the Democratic party, sought the Republican endorsement and are now circulating petitions to fight their way onto the Democratic line.
“This group of men are intent on forcing themselves upon us as the only candidates from which we can choose. They aren’t satisfied with appearing on the ballot on one party line; they want to ensure that there is no competition in November, and they appear as the only 'choice.' It’s beyond arrogant. It’s undemocratic (with a small 'd'). I don’t think I’m being falsely optimistic in working toward a future where we, the Finger Lakes, are free of imported trash, where our health is protected through ensuring the lake’s health, and where politicians have enough common sense, courtesy, and respect for voters to not manipulate ballots to eliminate the notion of fair choice. But I guess only time will tell.”
My understanding is that these candidates were not endorsed by the Democratic Committee of 17 members. Since they were not endorsed, they decided to proceed, following the Board of Election’s rules, to secure enough registered Democrat voter signatures needed to challenge those endorsed by the committee in a primary.
Ms. Augustine leads one to believe that this committee speaks for all registered Democrats in Geneva, which I see as being very arrogant on her part. If that were true, those candidates would be unable to obtain the necessary democratic signatures needed to be put on the ballot in June.
Ms. Augustine also states that these candidates are being forced upon Geneva voters by manipulating ballots. I would hope she has data supporting such a serious accusation. The only thing being forced by these candidates is a Democratic primary in June.
The Democratic primary will give Geneva voters the opportunity to choose who they want to represent them in the November election.
For the past four years we have heard and seen Council members and outside community groups defend their views and public protests because of their constitutional rights. Yet these candidates are, in Ms. Augustine's opinion, undemocratic because they are exercising their rights to run for office.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva