To the Editor:
The Greenidge power plant in Dresden continues to paint its proposed Bitcoin expansion as part of its public utility mission and tries to minimize the impact to the local and global ecology.
What follows is an excerpt from the NY Times best-seller, "The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming," by David Wallace-Wells, New York, 2019, page 179:
"Not to mention, say, our diets or our taste for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency now produces as much CO2 [carbon dioxide] each year as a million transatlantic flights."
KEN CAMPBELL
Dresden