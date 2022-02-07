Don’t get catfished on Facebook
To the Editor:
Maybe you have had this experience and already know what to do.
Recently, I almost got dragged into a Facebook discussion by a real person using a fake name with a fake FB account. What this “person” said was personally inflammatory. That was the key to realizing the comment was from a fake account. A personal comment from an unfamiliar name. Not rocket science, but in the heat of the moment, its easy to get sucked in.
It’s a shame some people don’t have a life or are afraid to own what they say. According to Facebook, up to 16% of FB accounts are fake. So now, no matter the discussion, if the contributor’s name is unfamiliar to me, I click on the circle to the left, usually containing a picture. That puts me on that FB homepage. If there are generic pictures, only a few friends, not too much “About” info, etc., you probably found an imposter.
Under the name, click on the three dots next to “Message,” then “Find support or report profile.” Under “Please select a problem,” click on whatever is relevant. If there is more than one, report it again.
Facebook claims they make contact to authenticate the profile. If it’s legit, no harm done. I have had one success. This time it’s not working on the “Joseph Palermo” fake account. If anyone has encountered it, maybe you could report it and make it a FB community project to have it removed.
Facebook uses algorithms “against” us to bombard us with ads and arrange public posts according to our FB history. Maybe, with our help by reporting possible fake accounts often enough, the algorithms will learn how to recognize them at their birth and question its parent to see if they are legitimate.
BILL EVANS
Geneva