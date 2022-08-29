Bail reform is a success based on the money saved
More Opinion
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Ted Cruz’s gender-centric jokes promote culture warrior image, raise eyebrows
-
Penn Yan man pleads to child porn charges
-
Marshalls opening in Newark next month
-
Police search for missing man in and around Hemlock Lake
-
Police find body near Hemlock Lake
-
John Salone hit a grand slam in life, say family, friends
-
Lake’s Edge Seneca seen as ‘magnet’ for more development
-
Seneca County Board of Supervisors urges state to preserve, reuse vacant Willard campus
-
Cayuga Lake has more HABs than Seneca, Keuka and Canandaigua lakes
-
When it comes to teacher, staff shortages, it’s a mixed bag at region’s school districts
Dr. Anthony Fauci announced last week he was stepping down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He has been both hailed and skewered for how he handled Covid-19. How would you grade his performance?
You voted: