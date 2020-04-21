To the Editor:
This "Trumpandemic" is seen as a great opportunity for Moscow Mitch to funnel more of the nation's wealth to the top 1 percent. We saw how well Republican no-strings-attached bailouts worked the last time. CEO incompetence was rewarded with millions in bonuses. Big banks bought up smaller ones reducing competition. Stock buybacks made the super rich fatter, dumber, happier, and even more alienated from working people.
Republicans don't need to do more for Big Oil, Big Pharma, Big Banks. What are they going to do, give their bribes/campaign contributions to Democrats? That would be acting against their own interests. Not their schtick. That's ours.
This time, Democrats have found some backbone and demanded that the legislation include benefits for working people. No middle class — no America. If the Trumpandemic doesn't kill you before November, vote blue and panic Putin for a change.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua