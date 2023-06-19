Bavis has been a beacon for Waterloo school district
To the Editor:
I worked for the Waterloo Central School District as a School Psychologist from 1992 until I retired in June of 2020. During my tenure, five persons served as superintendent of Waterloo schools. Although the responsibilities of all five of the superintendents were and are similar in nature, the manner in which they pursued those responsibilities, in my opinion, sets Ms. Terri Bavis apart from her predecessors.
Before Ms. Bavis was formally hired, she made a point to attend as many events as possible — sporting, theatrical, social — in order to get to know staff, parents and students; to hear their stories and listen to their concerns. Within several months as our new superintendent, Ms. Bavis knew the names of every Waterloo employee and many, if not most, of the students.
This, in itself, does not make one a good leader. But over the last seven years, Waterloo schools have faced unprecedented challenges that Ms. Bavis has navigated with amazing skill and aptitude, always placing the betterment of students and staff as the highest priority.
She oversaw the district’s updating of safety protocols and building security measures in the midst of the mind-numbing gun violence invading our schools. She recognized the need to revamp much of the curricula and standards that were outdated and a disservice to the students. She worked tirelessly to address the rampant bullying that was taking place in our schools. She promoted greater mental health resources to address previous shortcomings. She strongly advocated for better salaries, resources and development opportunities for teachers. She has been one of the biggest supporters of Waterloo’s athletic programs. And, let us not forget the covid crisis and the unparalleled challenges it presented which she met head on and worked tirelessly to see that educational, nutritional and mental health services were provided to all of our students.
From what I have seen, her door has always been opened to students, staff and parents to hear concerns and to find ways to address those concerns.
So what does this have to do with her salary? Everything! Whatever salary increases have been proposed could not buy a more invested, astute and capable leader of Waterloo schools. Waterloo will be sorely remiss if Ms. Bavis does not receive the full support of the board moving forward.
JAMES ELKIN
Penn Yan