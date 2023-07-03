Bavis’ work merits extension
To the Editor:
As a 23-year veteran teacher in the Waterloo Central School District, I wholeheartedly support Terri Bavis, Superintendent of Schools. Mrs. Bavis deserves a contract extension. However, at the June 22 meeting, the board removed the agenda item for her contract extension, preventing us from expressing our support. This cowardly move avoided accountability and devastated our staff.
Terri has consistently shown dedication, leadership, and tireless efforts to ensure the success of the district. Her commitment to excellence is evident in every decision she makes. She addresses important issues like social emotional wellness, safety protocols, and personalized learning. Under her guidance, the district has flourished, with improved student achievement, graduation rates, and extracurricular opportunities.
Terri’s financial acumen has optimized the budget while benefiting students and staff. Additionally, her exceptional interpersonal skills have fostered strong connections within the community. She values input from parents, teachers, and community members, creating a supportive and collaborative environment. This is in stark contrast with most school board members’ continued disregard for the feelings of students and staff.
Terri’s remarkable accomplishments warrant recognition for her leadership and hard work. A contract extension would acknowledge her contributions and invest in the district’s future success.
SHAWN M. ORCUTT
Penn Yan