To the Editor:
The weather is breaking, spring is here — and so are the work zones. Which means construction workers are out building projects that enhance our community — and we need to discuss how you can work with us to keep crews and motorists safe.
But before I get into how we can keep each other safe, let’s explain why we need to keep each other safe.
Did you know that nationally, in 2020 alone, there were roughly 102,000 work zone crashes? And those crashes resulted in roughly 44,000 work zone injuries? Or that there were 857 work zone-related deaths, 156 of those involving a pedestrian?
Not only that, but crashes through a construction project often go under-reported.
So we’re asking that you work with us as construction season begins. Below are the ways you can play a part to ensure you and workers get home safely each day:
• Slow Down in work zones — Work zones may have slower speed limits than usual.
• Move Over as much as you can — To implement necessary enhancements, crews need to be in the roadway which puts them at greater risk of injury. Moving over as much as you safely can helps keep everyone safe.
• Pay Attention — Distracted driving is on the rise and puts both motorists and construction crews in danger. Put your phone down when driving. Period.
A community is safe when our transportation network is safe, and that is what our crews dedicate their lives to.
I’m hoping you will work with us to keep everyone safe this construction season.
CHRIS REEVE
Rochester