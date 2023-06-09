To the Editor:
I emailed this to my supervisor after the Board of supervisors meeting in Canandaigua on June 1:
Citizens,
How quickly many forget where we came from. Immigrants all of us. Instead of panicking with states of emergency, why don’t we promote positivity and progress and show other counties how supporting immigrants coming into our county can work?
I am tired of the “not in my backyard.” At a recent meeting in Phelps, farmers told Claudia Tenney they need labor. The immigrants would go to work at the drop of a hat. Workers pay taxes, workers contribute to society. Yes, we have a housing shortage. But that hasn’t seemed to bother anyone from doing anything about it. The housing crisis has been going on for several years.
Here’s an idea: Perhaps we put migrants to work at cleaning up empty vacant houses, building housing or working on buildings that need repair. So many things we could find for these people do to. Jobs they would do but no one else wants to. Call it what you want but we have become too picky in some respects. These people would not be picky about a job.
Be part of the solution not part of the problem. Empathy should exist in every elected official but it doesn’t seem to.
America was built on we can, not we can’t.
SUSAN SHAW
Frustrated citizen, Canandaigua