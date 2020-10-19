Be safe to avoid unwanted Halloween surprise
To the Editor:
“Trick or treat” used to refer to innocent Halloween pranks. Now this sentiment applies to every social interaction. An in-person conversation is now an incredible “treat.” However, these moments of normalcy can become an unwelcome “trick” that’s played on all involved. Unlike ghoulish Halloween costumes, asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission is hidden in plain sight, but it’s far from fake.
Asymptomatic transmission occurs when a person is infected with COVID and spreads it to others but continues to feel fine. It works like a seemingly healthy candy that instead gives a sugar rush to a group of trick-or-treaters. Even those trying to make healthy choices can be caught off-guard. The same issue appears with COVID. Until you open the candy wrapper, or perform a COVID-19 test, you cannot know what’s inside or who may be sick.
The media has disrespected these dangers by taking official statements out of context. In early June, the WHO indicated that asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission was “rare.” The spokesperson was explaining a specific case and later explained that 40% of new coronavirus cases are caused by asymptomatic patients. This may sound like a zombie movie plot line, but in a South Korean study 89 of 303 people who tested positive for the virus never showed symptoms.
There are a few steps to avoid an unwanted Halloween surprise: wear a mask, avoid large groups, and wash the candy, and the COVID, off your hands. By taking precautions we can all enjoy a safe, socially-distanced, Halloween.
CHARLOTTE MINEO
Canandaigua