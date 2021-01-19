To the Editor:
After public officials all over the country, including federal legislators, hundreds of state and local officials, and thousands of private citizens incited and inspired the violent Jan. 6 protests and riots in Washington, it is pretty disgusting to see over a hundred congressmen and senators, including our own Tom Reed, calling for setting aside legal and political consequences of these actions for the cause of reuniting the country.
Really! The "law and order party" is for not enforcing the laws of the country or defending the U.S. Constitution.
Yes, there are a few sincere people who want to move on and turn the page, but lies and deceit and exaggeration are the language of many. As Jonathan Swift once said: "A lie can travel half-way around the world before the truth can put on its shoes." Now, thanks to the internet, sycophants, white supremacists, religious extremists, and neo-Nazis can use social media to make their lies swirl around the globe hundreds of times and some to incite violence. And they did. In doing so, they violated federal criminal laws (trespass, theft, destruction of federal property, and violence against federal officials). And in the case of the President, he violated his oath of office, state election laws (vote tampering), and the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, Section 3.
We cannot unite the country around an ocean of lies and law-breaking. Democracy depends on recognition of the truth and has been synonymous with great sayings like "the rule of law" and many others. Closet racists and fascists have emerged from their holes and identified themselves. To coin another phrase, it is time to act, "Drain the Swamp."
ROBERT K. CAMERA
Geneva