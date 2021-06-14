Behind the Lyons school budget — let’s pay attention
To the Editor:
I was surprised by your headline that school budgets passed with “Resounding Approval.” Really? Lyons’ population is 5,600. Assume 20% are below voting age, that gives us 4,480 eligible voters. The “Yes” vote was 225, 5% of our citizens. Why?
Perhaps two causes: 1) Your vote doesn’t matter. Vote “No” and they’ll just respond by cutting sports; 2) A managed message. We got the budget only seven days before the vote. There was a public hearing, but you couldn’t ask any questions or make a comment. Not a lot of publicity about voting.
What I heard at our hearing: budget increase of $560,000 (not clear what new expenses that’s covering) and& the “usual” tax rate increase of 1.7% — making 17% over the last 10 years.
I would encourage all readers to check, compare student/staff ratios in an “old” yearbook versus new. Here’s what I found:
The number of students/staff in my Lyons Lions ‘74 Yearbook vs. 2020.
1974 — 650 students / 53 staff (12 students/staff member)
2020 — 375 students / 77 staff (5 students/staff member)
• Needed: We provide more services. They don’t get fed at home, we feed them. Emotional problems are not addressed at home/no help with school work, we provide extra attention. Special needs. Other mandates from Albany!
• Why: No one likes layoffs. The closer the relationship, the harder it is. It’s tough for the board to demand a reduction when we approve every budget. Why cut when we have money? The teachers union is certainly smart. They’ve made sure policy is controlled from Albany. Don’t pass our budget, we cut sports instead.
• Changes: Maybe extra “services” are a band-aid. The real issue — what’s going on at home? Tougher to fix. Some might like a 2-1 staff/student ratio (is it better if trained government employees replace parents, teach the right thing?)
Let’s pay attention and get involved. That’s our role as citizens.
JOHN MURTARI
Lyons