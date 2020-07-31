To the Editor:
The righteous indignation to the murder of George Floyd has many responses. They all attempt to find answers, but they are all doomed because they are not asking the correct question.
The correct question is “What is God’s perspective on this issue?”
God’s perspective is not limited to “Black Lives Matter." That really is an exclusive and elitist statement. Perhaps, it may be racist. The Bible tells us that God’s perspective is that “All Lives Matter” not just some.
The reason why all human lives matter to God is that humans are the ultimate creation of God; therefore, we humans are the only beings made in the very image of God (Genesis 1:26)
There is no difference between the craven disregard for the life of George Floyd, and the retaliating destruction of personal property, ambushing police officers. There is no valid “moral equivalence” to justify the deplorable rioting and anarchy we saw on our television sets. Moral equivalence is simply a self-serving canard; a false justification of our sinning against the established laws of God. God’s perspective calls all of those deeds’ sins. We sin when we miss the high mark of our originally created state; that is being uniquely created in the image of God Himself
Mica wrote:
• Micah 6:8 … and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God? KJV
One protester's sign explained his reasoning for rioting. It said, “Your pain is my gain." In other words, he was attempting to justify creating mayhem by using the false argument of moral equivalency.
Jesus gives the reason why “moral equivalency” is wrong in His prayer:
• Matthew 6:14, For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you,
Focusing on the sins of others is akin to eating rat poison hoping that the rat will die. It also means that God will not forgive you for your many sins against Him. It is imperative that we ask God for his perspective on the issues of the day, more important is that we do what He tells us to do.
The God of the Bible is not the god of riot and mayhem. That job is the exclusive property of Satan.
JOHN THOMSON
Geneva