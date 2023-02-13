Being outdoors is indeed great for our physical and mental well-being
To the Editor:
Cameron Miller’s Feb. 1 “Denim Spirit” column eloquently illustrated what many people have discovered in the last several years: In stressful times, being outdoors can be good for our physical and mental health.
He mentions an outing to the Wesley Hill Nature Preserve, owned and managed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust. If your readers are interested in spending time outside, FLLT also provides a great website, www.gofingerlakes.org, for finding beautiful places (from nature centers and preserves to town, county, and state parks) to hike, bike, snowshoe, paddle, or sit surrounded by nature.
The Finger Lakes Land Trust itself owns over 40 preserves spread across our region which are free and publicly accessible. The Land Trust has also played a role in conserving other properties, such as the town of Geneva’s Kashong Conservation Area and Ontario County’s Grimes Glen.
I encourage your readers to venture outside to support their own well-being and to support everyone’s well-being by giving “time, talent, or treasure” to the organizations preserving natural spaces for all to enjoy.
LINDSAY RUTH
Fayette
Ed. note: Ruth is a board member of the Finger Lakes Land Trust