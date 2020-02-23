Bekauri family wishes to thank Geneva community
To the Editor:
Dear Geneva:
We write as a family that has lost its core, its very center, the joyful axis about which we all turned. Our beloved Garsevan fell to his death last July while climbing in the Adirondack Mountains. We were prompted to express our gratitude by the approach of what would have been his 24th birthday.
We are sorry for the long delay. We have not known where or how to begin to convey our thankfulness to those who have lifted us up with their love and support during the darkest days of our grief.
Thank you for being present at events during which we honored our beloved son and brother. Thank you for taking the time to stand with us in our sorrow.
We struggle for the strength and will to keep going. It is hard to move into a future without our precious son and brother.
But we are finding strength, and moving into this uncharted territory. We are blessed by our family — we strive to take joy in each other’s lives, and find comfort in one another’s smiles and voices.
Thank you for your incredible kindness. We would not be here today without it.
PS — We want to clarify that Garsevan did not die taking a selfie. He had no smartphone. He had a digital 35mm SLR camera with him when he fell. We have some amazing pictures — they bring us joy, and they break our hearts.
The Bekauri Family
Zaza, Janell, Mariami, Giorgi, Tamari and Beka