Elizabeth Warren said it would be nice if in America families had free PRESCHOOL of good quality, so parents would be free to work during the day. The refrain from the Republican convention?
“Socialism!”
Bernie Sanders said that since the educational demands of the modern workplace have escalated enormously but most people’s wages have not, America should offer free or at least affordable higher education.
“Socialism!” once again from the Republican convention.
Paid family leave for women giving birth, maybe a little time off so fathers can help out, too? “Socialism!”
Affordable health care? “Socialism!”
A high enough minimum wage so people can work, and eat, and sleep inside? (Wait for it ... ) “Socialism!”
Well-supported public schools in every community, and not just where rich folks live? (You guessed it ... ) “Socialism!”
Support for families, so one child out of four or five won’t live in poverty? Same answer.
All these benefits — many would call them necessities — have long been taken for granted by the citizens of every other developed country in the world, except the United States. (Granted, higher education can be expensive in the UK). America is the outlier. Dead last. Those countries still have elections, and even change power from one party to another. Having benefits that make life easier has not plunged them into slavery, as Mike Pence intimated might happen to Americans if Democrats actually win this election.
Most Democrats don’t believe Joe Biden or Kamala Harris are inclined toward “socialism,” whatever conservative critics mean by that loaded term. But it’s astonishing that in a national election, the only time we voters get to decide on real issues, we can’t talk about a single one of the changes that might improve people’s lives without being slandered as “socialists.”
CHARLES TEMPLE
Geneva
