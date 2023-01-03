Best thing for NY would be to separate from NYC
To the Editor:
The voters of New York put the worst possible person back in as governor of the state. Only Cuomo was worse but he may possibly be back.
Abortion seemed to be the determining factor. Urban dwellers have a much larger population and little of the inflammatory issues really affect them.
Few have to fuel their vehicles because they don’t own any. They have multiple means of cheap mass transportation. They have subways, trains, buses, ride sharing, and New York City has at two airports within the city limits.
The multiple empty buildings they could convert to incinerators and take care of their own garbage, but it’s easier to send it to the Finger Lakes and pollute our beautiful countryside.
Apparently crime is fine unless you’re a victim, then it’s your fault even if you die.
Don’t worry Hochul will just keep raising your taxes while giving you nothing.
People outside the cities, the burbs, have to pay extra for everything. Taxes, fuel, mortgages, etc.
New York City has rent control, city supplied heat, etc. To survive we need to separate this state. Lower taxes were a Republican campaign promise that didn’t seem to make a difference.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons