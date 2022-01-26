Better 2022 wanted, but not D’Amico’s vision
To the Editor:
Like columnist David D’Amico, I would like to see a better 2022. But his recent piece (Times, Jan. 3) is riddled with falsehoods.
He talks about the many jobs available and that people don’t want to work. Many of those advertised jobs he cites offer no benefits, and if for example you happen to be a single parent working one or two jobs, it becomes difficult to care for your children after school and when school is not in session without childcare. And childcare may not be readily available and can be expensive.
The times and the location of some of these jobs make it difficult for some to consider. Transportation can be difficult. I know two young people who have found white-collar jobs working from home on their computers and making a nice living. Times have changed, Dave.
Mr. D’Amico wants us to believe that the Covid vaccines were developed too rapidly and may not be as positive as we think. I direct his attention to recent online articles and videos that have interviews with Dr. Katelin Kariko, Dr. Drew Weissman, and Kizzmeka Corbett, all of whom helped develop the methods for Covid vaccines, beginning in the 1990s and mid-2000s, with extensive testing. Do some research, Dave.
He also misleads readers by alluding that vaccines may not protect millions, including some of his family. Again, go and check charts and graphs from the CDC and others that show that vaccinated and boosted people are more protected than those who are unvaccinated. More unvaccinated individuals have been hospitalized and have died than vaccinated, including children. A doctor at a children’s hospital in New Orleans reported on Jan. 5 that 23 sick children with Covid were hospitalized and all were unvaccinated.
And so, Mr. D’Amico, yes, let’s hope for a better 2022 by looking out for each other, the poor, the underprivileged, the minorities, the sick, and all of our people. It also means getting vaccinated. And I think you and others in this country are limiting those efforts by promoting misinformation.
ED SCHULTZ
Penn Yan