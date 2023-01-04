Better access to abortion is needed
To the Editor:
For more than a year, my family worked hard to have a baby. We spent thousands of dollars, endured dozens of appointments, injections, and procedures, and suffered several painful disappointments.
Ultimately, we were lucky: I’m expecting a baby this spring.
This very wanted, hard-won pregnancy has only increased my horror at the difficulty Genevans are faced with if they need an abortion. No major medical group, including Finger Lakes Health, Finger Lakes Medical Associates, or Geneva Community Health, makes either medication or surgical abortions available to patients. Neither does Geneva General Hospital, which, though serving a metro area of 16,000, has no OB/GYN on staff. A Genevan needing abortion care must travel to another city, where clinics may have weeks-long wait times.
A legally protected right to abortion, even one enshrined in the state Constitution, does not necessarily make abortion accessible when needed.
Pregnancy can be dangerous, miserable, and expensive. Pregnancy is, at its core, an act of sacrifice which cannot be demanded, only volunteered. Disallowing abortion, by law or by lack of access, morphs sacrifice into a sentence. If I cannot say “no” to a pregnancy, then any “yes” I say is rendered hollow. I am robbed of my right to consent.
Everyone may not need an abortion, but everyone needs abortion to be accessible. Without it, our inviolable right to bodily autonomy is shattered.
Abortion is healthcare. Genevans, as New Yorkers and as Americans, deserve convenient, timely, and respectful access to necessary healthcare.
SARA WAGNER
Geneva