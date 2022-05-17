To the Editor:
VOTER ALERT! Voting machine manufacturers are seeking approval from the state Board of Elections to sell so-called “All in One” voting machines, which would not only count and tabulate the votes, but also store an electronic version of the original voter-marked ballot.
The machines currently in use in Ontario County read the papers ballots in order to count and tabulate the votes, but the paper ballot is retained in the event that results need to be checked and verified. The “All in One” machines are more expensive, could be hacked, and dispense with the paper ballots. Keeping the original ballot is the key to election safety.
There are currently bills in both the state Assembly (A1115C) and Senate (S309B) to ban the sale of such machines to local election districts. Write and/or call your representatives (Helming and Gallahan) to encourage them to support those bills. You will find phone numbers and e-mail addresses in every edition of the Finger Lakes Times.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva