Beware of smokeless nicotine products’ impact
To the Editor:
As a dentist, I am concerned about the impact of the use of smokeless (chew or “spit tobacco”) and other oral nicotine products, like dissolvables. They are frequently being marketed as alternatives to smoking in places where smoking isn’t allowed, in the forms of mint, candies, and gum. However, these products in any form are not scientifically demonstrated to be risk-free.
It is alarming that dissolvables come in colorful packages with a candy-like appearance that may appeal to children and teens. Consumers should know that smokeless/oral nicotine products cause mouth cancer, gum disease, and tooth loss, and the packaging of such products may not clearly mention it.
Stronger policies and enforcement of those policies need to be in place for the regulation of smokeless tobacco and oral nicotine products.
If you’re considering quitting tobacco products, contact your doctor and the NYS Smokers’ Quitline at 866-697-8487 or www.nysmokefree.com.
SHOBHNA SAINI, BDS, MPH
Dental Public Health Resident
Center for a Tobacco-Free FL
U of R Medical Center
Dept. of Public Health Sciences