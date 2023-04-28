To the Editor:
How did we lose our independence and become a needy country?
Under Trump we were energy independent. Our enemies feared us. Our military was strong. New innovations were everywhere.
Now, thanks to Biden, incompetency, corruption and lunacy are all that come from the White House.
He is forcing us to go green when most can’t afford to put food on the table. We have a 40-year high inflation rate thanks solely to Biden. Latest lame brain idea is another $93 trillion in extended debt to further his moronic "green dream." Biden and his cronies are forcing us to go all electric without having a stable, sustaining way to produce it. Wind and solar aren’t sustainable or long term storable. Nuclear is what we should be using. Safe, reliable and green.
Why is Biden begging other countries for oil when we have 200-300 years' worth under our feet?
Why is Biden so against hydrogen fuel cells? Probably because his backers won’t make money from that. Hydrogen can be easily obtained and the exhaust is water. He ripped one of the major auto companies because they are going with hydrogen rather than electric.
Sure glad people feel safe with criminals constantly being kept out of jail where they belong. Constant assaults, thefts, and even murders go unanswered in Democratic-controlled states and cities. I guess people feel sorry for habitual criminals.
JAMES WEDMAN
Lyons